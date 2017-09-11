Maxima International Sourcing unit established in Poland

Maxima Grupė has established Maxima International Sourcing Poland – a unit of the subsidiary Maxima International Sourcing, which provides agency services to the group’s retail chains in the Baltics, Poland and Bulgaria. The goal of the new unit is to work closely with suppliers that operate in the neighboring country, both Polish companies and local representations of international companies, informed Maxima representative.

The office of Maxima International Sourcing Poland will be in the capital city Warsaw, with five employees initially.

“With this decision we are strengthening the purchasing function in Poland. Having a permanent unit here will make it possible to maintain closer ties with existing suppliers and producers and also form new contacts with potential partners. The company’s goal is to ensure that goods are acquired on the most attractive terms not just from local partners, but also international ones present in Poland. That in turn will let us offer good prices to customers in all our markets,” says Tomas Palevičius, the CEO of Maxima International Sourcing.

Maxima International Sourcing was established this year in February. The company was created by separating off activities of Franmax, which used to provide franchise and agency services for the group’s companies. FRANMAX, UAB and MAXIMA International Sourcing, UAB have continued operating after the reorganization.

Maxima Grupė owns retail chain Stokrotka in Poland, there are 577 stores that operate under this brand.