Tuesday, 12.03.2019, 20:10
Maxima International Sourcing unit established in Poland
The office of Maxima International Sourcing Poland
will be in the capital city Warsaw, with five employees initially.
“With this decision
we are strengthening the purchasing function in Poland. Having a permanent unit
here will make it possible to maintain closer ties with existing suppliers and
producers and also form new contacts with potential partners. The company’s goal
is to ensure that goods are acquired on the most attractive terms not just from
local partners, but also international ones present in Poland. That in turn
will let us offer good prices to customers in all our markets,” says Tomas Palevičius, the CEO of Maxima International Sourcing.
Maxima International Sourcing was established this year in
February. The company was created by separating off activities of Franmax, which used to provide
franchise and agency services for the group’s companies. FRANMAX, UAB and MAXIMA
International Sourcing, UAB have continued operating after the
reorganization.
Maxima Grupė owns retail chain Stokrotka in Poland, there are 577 stores that operate under this
brand.
