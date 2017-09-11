City of Tallinn bans disposable plastic utensils at public events from Oct 1

The council of the City of Tallinn on Thursday adopted amendments to the regulations concerning the conduct of public events to ban the serving of food and drinks in disposable plastic containers and the use of disposable plastic eating utensils at public events in the city from Oct. 1, 2019.

The regulation permits the use at such events of containers and utensils made from biodegradable plastic, which are compostable and come with a corresponding certificate.





In addition, organizers of public events will be required to see to it that at each waste collecting point at their event separate containers are available for at least three categories of waste: mixed household waste, biodegradable waste, and packaging.