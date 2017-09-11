Ecology, Estonia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 08.03.2019, 09:38
City of Tallinn bans disposable plastic utensils at public events from Oct 1
BC, Tallinn, 08.03.2019.Print version
The council of the City of Tallinn on Thursday adopted amendments to the regulations concerning the conduct of public events to ban the serving of food and drinks in disposable plastic containers and the use of disposable plastic eating utensils at public events in the city from Oct. 1, 2019.
The regulation permits the use at such events of containers and utensils made from biodegradable plastic, which are compostable and come with a corresponding certificate.
In addition, organizers of public events will be required to see to it that at each waste collecting point at their event separate containers are available for at least three categories of waste: mixed household waste, biodegradable waste, and packaging.
Other articles:
- 08.03.2019 EU Regional Development Fund to provide EUR 5 mln to Estonia's personal medicine project
- 07.03.2019 Eesti Energia начала продавать электроэнергию для бытовых потребителей в Латвии
- 07.03.2019 In January, the number of tourists in accommodation establishments increased
- 07.03.2019 Survey: Quarter of Estonia's industry has digitized its production processes
- 07.03.2019 Estonia: Inbank enters Dutch deposit market
- 07.03.2019 Baltic Sea Region cruise ports commit to reducing negative ecological impacts
- 07.03.2019 Индекс цен на продовольствие ФАО вырос из-за роста цен на молочную продукцию
- 07.03.2019 Inbank внедряется на рынок вкладов Нидерландов
- 07.03.2019 Taxify меняет название на Bolt
- 07.03.2019 Taxify changes its name to Bolt