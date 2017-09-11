Alcohol, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 01.03.2019, 10:39
Latvia: new alcohol taxes come into force from today
BC, Riga, 01.03.2019.Print version
As of today, excise tax will rise on all alcoholic beverages, including beer, LETA was told at the State Revenue Service.
As a result, the Latvian excise tax rate on strong alcohol will become equal to that in Lithuania, but will remain significantly lower than the Estonian excise rate, representatives of the Revenue Service said.
They also informed that the tax hike's possible effect on alcohol prices in retail trade (excise tax plus value added tax) might be an estimated EUR 0.02 for beer (0.5 liters), EUR 0.08 for wine (0.75 liters), and EUR 0.41 for vodka (0.5 liters).
Other articles:
- 01.03.2019 PNB Banka posts EUR 5.099 mln in preliminary loss in 2018
- 01.03.2019 Latvenergo Group's unaudited profit at EUR 75.955 mln in 2018
- 01.03.2019 Olainfarm hits new turnover record, profit down 5% in 2018
- 01.03.2019 Sometimes you must lose a battle to win the war - KNAB chief
- 28.02.2019 Убытки эстонской Baltika в 2018 году достигли 3,1 млн. евро
- 28.02.2019 В Литве предотвращена торговля БАДами c каннабиноидами
- 28.02.2019 Банк SEB: за год портфель ипотечных кредитов в Латвии вырос на 5,6%
- 28.02.2019 Swedbank: экономика Латвии продолжает расти быстрее Литвы и Эстонии
- 28.02.2019 По предварителным данным прибыль Rietumu banka в 2018 году увеличилась до 33,66 млн. евро