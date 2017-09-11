Latvia: new alcohol taxes come into force from today

As of today, excise tax will rise on all alcoholic beverages, including beer, LETA was told at the State Revenue Service.

As a result, the Latvian excise tax rate on strong alcohol will become equal to that in Lithuania, but will remain significantly lower than the Estonian excise rate, representatives of the Revenue Service said.





They also informed that the tax hike's possible effect on alcohol prices in retail trade (excise tax plus value added tax) might be an estimated EUR 0.02 for beer (0.5 liters), EUR 0.08 for wine (0.75 liters), and EUR 0.41 for vodka (0.5 liters).