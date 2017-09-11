Somersby cider most popular alcoholic beverage in Latvia in 2018

Somersy cider was the most popular alcoholic beverage in Latvia, while Cesu Premium (produced by joint-stock Cesus Alus) was the most popular beer, according to information from the State Revenue Service. writes LETA.

The second most popular alcoholic beverage last year was the Cesu 14% alcoholic cocktail, followed by the gin cocktail Cesu Dzons, and the sparkling wines Bosca and Rigas Sampanietis.





The sixth most popular alcoholic beverage last year was Riga Black Balsam, followed by the sparkling wine Sovetskoye, and the alcoholic cocktail Fizz rounded out the top ten of Latvia’s most popular alcoholic beverages in 2018.





Meanwhile, the list of the most popular beers included Cesu Premium, followed by Miezitis, Aldaris Gaisais, Carlsberg, Cesu Bruza, Tervetes Sencu, Lacplesis Gaisais, Lacplesis Dzintara, Apinitis Stiprais and Tervetes.