Thursday, 07.02.2019, 18:51
Funding solution found for English and Russian-language services of Latvia's public media
Concerns about the further existence of these services were removed thanks to the common work of all the parties concerned, the premier said. He added that questions about technical details regarding this matter should be asked to the Finance Ministry.
The coalition has also agreed not to exceed the budget deficit approved for 2019.
As reported, Latvia’s public media and their shareholders on Wednesday raised alarm over a possible closure of LR4, the Russian-language service of Latvian Radio, and the English and Russian versions of lsm.lv public media portal.
During a Saeima Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee meeting on Wednesday, National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) council member Ivars Abolins said that signals were received from Tuesday's Cabinet meeting that financing for the National Identity, Civic Society and Integration Policy Plan, which maintains the mentioned platforms, could not be allocated the necessary financing in 2019.
Funding for LR 4 and lsm.lv's foreing language versions have been allocated from this program for several years. This year, EUR 191,000 will be needed to fund LR 4, and EUR 121,000 to fund lsm.lv's English and Russian language versions. Furthermore, not only the already mentioned media outlets could be impacted, but also the regional Latgale Media Program, which would cost EUR 71,000 this year.
Abolins explained that it the necessary financing is not allocated, all of the mentioned media outlets could be closed down.
