Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 05.02.2019, 10:14
Lithuania mulls ending agreements with major tobacco producers
The Ministry of Finance proposed against backing the
decision to end such contracts. The Lithuanian government will consider the
move on Wednesday.
In 2004-2010, the European Commission signed four agreements
with major tobacco producers, which are in fact out-of-court settlements
related to the then ongoing judicial proceedings in the US where lawsuits were
filed against the tobacco companies over damages for indirect promotion of
trade in illegal cigarettes.
The agreement with Philip Morris ended in 2017, and the
European Parliament was against its extension and recommended ending all such
agreements with tobacco producers in 2019, which needs backing from all EU
member states. Therefore, the European Commission has asked member states to
provide express their positions.
In Lithuania, the Ministry of Health, the Drug, Tobacco and
Alcohol Control Department, as well as the National Tobacco and Alcohol Control
Coalition are in favor of ending such agreements but the Ministries of Finance
and the Interior, the Police Department, the State Border Guard Service, the
Financial Crime Investigation Service and the Customs Department are against.
The Finance Ministry underlines that the agreements are not
about cooperation with tobacco producers but about compensation for indirect
promotion of contraband. It says tobacco producers allocated 6.2 mln euros
in 2016-2019 and the money is used to for official incentives and the purchase
of equipment.
The EU agreement with Japan Tobacco Imperial is in force
until 2022, and the ones with British American Tobaco and Imperial Brands will
expire in 2030.
- 05.02.2019 Lithuania resumes pig exports to Poland
- 04.02.2019 Germany to invest EUR 110 mln into military infrastructure in Lithuania, defmin says
- 04.02.2019 Белорусские пункты пропуска на границе с Литвой объединит современная система связи
- 04.02.2019 Food wheat price increases 21% in December 2018 on December 2017
- 04.02.2019 LGC Cargo gets no permission to carry freight across Lithuania
- 04.02.2019 LGC Cargo пожалуется на Литву в Еврокомиссию
- 04.02.2019 Global sandbox: opportunity to test innovative products and services worldwide
- 04.02.2019 Lithuania's Auga Group, My Land LT eye haylage exports to China
- 04.02.2019 Kucinskis’ government has suspended acquisition of Radio SWH
- 01.02.2019 ЕСПЧ отклонил жалобу Orlen Lietuva на Литву