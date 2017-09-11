Enterprise Estonia to support organization of intl conferences with EUR 300,000

Enterprise Estonia is to support the organization of international conferences in Estonia with 300,000 euros this year, while support can be applied for starting from Feb. 1, reported LETA/BNS.

A sum between 15,000 to 30,000 euros can be applied for as support for one conference, added to which will be own financing in the amount of at least 30 percent. Application will be open on a running basis and applications can be submitted until the support's budget allocation for the year has been exhausted, Enterprise Estonia said.





The minimum estimated amount of overnight stays by foreign visitors per one conference is 500 in Tallinn or Harju County and 300 outside Harju County. Conferences with a starting time no earlier than four months before the submission of the application and/or which are carried out in the first half of 2023 at the latest can compete for the support opened this year.





"The support will help the kind of activities of conferences that help raise the volume, quality or duration of the stay in Estonia of conferences. Introducing Estonia as a land of tourism, carrying out foreign marketing activities to entice a larger number of participants to Estonia or funding the additional program of a conference in the form of organizing excursions are activities that we expect from the supported conferences," Margus Sameli, director of Enterprise Estonia's tourism development center, said.





Enterprise Estonia has been supporting internationally interesting conferences since 2016 and support given to international conferences so far totals 1.2 mln euros. Approximately 10-20 projects a year are supported and over the course of three years, altogether 37 conferences with some 7,000 foreign visitors participating have taken place with the support of Enterprise Estonia. The foreign visitors stayed for approximately 17,000 nights in Estonian accommodation establishments.





"This creates directly positive economical impacts and additional investments into business growth, but also improves the reputation of Estonia as a business event destination, gives Estonia the opportunity to participate in shaping the world's best practices, find contacts and grow future business," Sameli said.





The budget of the support this year is 300,000 euros. The support measure is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.