Business, Estonia, Forum, Funds, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 30.01.2019, 09:02
Enterprise Estonia to support organization of intl conferences with EUR 300,000
A sum between 15,000 to 30,000 euros can be applied for as
support for one conference, added to which will be own financing in the amount
of at least 30 percent. Application will be open on a running basis and
applications can be submitted until the support's budget allocation for the
year has been exhausted, Enterprise Estonia said.
The minimum estimated amount of overnight stays by foreign
visitors per one conference is 500 in Tallinn or Harju County and 300 outside
Harju County. Conferences with a starting time no earlier than four months
before the submission of the application and/or which are carried out in the
first half of 2023 at the latest can compete for the support opened this year.
"The support will help the kind of activities of
conferences that help raise the volume, quality or duration of the stay in
Estonia of conferences. Introducing Estonia as a land of tourism, carrying out
foreign marketing activities to entice a larger number of participants to
Estonia or funding the additional program of a conference in the form of
organizing excursions are activities that we expect from the supported
conferences," Margus Sameli, director of Enterprise Estonia's tourism
development center, said.
Enterprise Estonia has been supporting internationally
interesting conferences since 2016 and support given to international
conferences so far totals 1.2 mln euros. Approximately 10-20 projects a year
are supported and over the course of three years, altogether 37 conferences
with some 7,000 foreign visitors participating have taken place with the
support of Enterprise Estonia. The foreign visitors stayed for approximately
17,000 nights in Estonian accommodation establishments.
"This creates directly positive economical impacts and
additional investments into business growth, but also improves the reputation
of Estonia as a business event destination, gives Estonia the opportunity to
participate in shaping the world's best practices, find contacts and grow
future business," Sameli said.
The budget of the support this year is 300,000 euros. The
support measure is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund.
- 30.01.2019 Estonian letter mail volume drops from 60 mln to 15 mln in 11 years
- 30.01.2019 SEB: Estonians' spending rose in excise duty related goods groups
- 30.01.2019 Poland officially lifts ban on imports of Lithuanian pigs
- 30.01.2019 Lithuanian fund to invest in hotel near Riga airport
- 29.01.2019 Stradins Hospital's A wing project put on hold until financial issues are resolved
- 29.01.2019 Kitt, Muller, Ross nominated as candidates for Bank of Estonia governor
- 29.01.2019 Estonia: BaltCap Growth Fund invests in Lithuanian health shop chains
- 29.01.2019 Operail to lease locomotives overhauled in Estonia to Ukraine
- 29.01.2019 Eesti Raudtee намерена продать нужный Таллинну участок земли