Construction, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 29.01.2019, 08:26
Finland's YIT merges Estonian subsidiaries
New new merged subsidiary will continue operating under the
name YIT Eesti.
The merger of YIT Infra and YIT Eesti is part of a larger restructuring process. Namely, the group's subsidiaries YIT Infra Oy and YIT Talo Oy were merged into YIT Construction Ltd.
Immediately after the merger, YIT Construction Ltd was renamed as YIT Finland Ltd. In addition, YIT
Information Services Oy merged into YIT
Corporation on Jan. 1, 2019, YIT told the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
"YIT Eesti,
as the main contractor in the construction sector, is capable of providing all
services offered in the sector by enterprises specializing in specific
fields," Margus Poim,
member of the management board of YIT
Eesti, said in a press release.
Poim is to continue as the subsidiary's CEO and member of
the management board. His areas of responsibility include the development of
residential and commercial property and B2B projects. The board will also
include Tarmo Trei as a member,
whose areas of responsibility include the construction of infrastructure among
others.
As the main constructor and project leader, YIT Eesti has constructed over 700
buildings in Estonia, including residential and commercial buildings, production
facilities, as well as public and social housing, the company said.
YIT's most recent largest works include the reconstruction
of the Tallinn Airport movement area, which involved extending a runway and the
main taxiway and establishing a LED lighting based control system. Of major
projects completed on the main roads, the three 2+2 road sections constructed
on the Tallinn ring road are the most notable.
The merger started in 2017, when the companies announced the
start of the process. With the entry in the Commercial Register of Estonia on
Jan. 25, the merger has been completed.
YIT is Finland's largest construction group operating in 11
countries and employing a workforce of approximately 10,000 people. The
company's sales revenue exceeded 3.8 bn euros in 2017. YIT Oy is listed on the
Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
- 29.01.2019 Estonia: Revenue of Tere, Farmi Piimatoostus dairy group totals EUR 108 mln in 2018
- 29.01.2019 Metalworking company Valpro turnover rises 19.4% in 2017-2018 financial year
- 29.01.2019 Lux Express passenger numbers on Russian routes up 7% on year during holidays
- 29.01.2019 Estonian ministry seeking 2 developers for SKAIS2 project for EUR 8 mln
- 28.01.2019 Tech leaders from Amazon, Google to discuss AI with Estonian president in Tallinn
- 28.01.2019 Estonia: Entrepreneurs seeking possibilities for relaunching Riga-Kuressaare flight route
- 28.01.2019 Russian embassy in Estonia: Visa price not to rise
- 28.01.2019 Estonian ministry proposes to consider dual gauge solution for ring railway, Rail Baltic
- 28.01.2019 Magnetic MRO provides an aircraft for fight against terrorism