AmCham welcomes new government’s focus on implementation of MONEYVAL recommendations
AmCham emphasized that the government’s priority to improve
the financial system and ensure implementation of the Moneyval recommendations,
is one of its main priorities as well. In addition, AmCham highlighted the
importance of such priorities as strengthening the rule of law, improving the
quality of education system, and increasing the competitiveness of the country
and attracting more investment. All these issues have been on the agenda of
AmCham for several past years.
AmCham provided its full support to the government's
commitment to improve the welfare of the Latvian people, to strengthen the
Euro-Atlantic course, to ensure fiscal discipline and uncompromised rule of law
as well as to continue to address the demographic challenges and reduce social
inequality. AmCham has been focusing on all these issues through its commitment
to ensure responsible and transparent financial system, the rule of law, as
well as long-awaited reforms in education and healthcare.
AmCham believes that among the main priorities of this
government is to review the financial system in Latvia, including the recommendations
provided by Moneyval in strengthening Latvia's ability to fight money
laundering and terrorist financing. AmCham calls for every effort to be made to
regain Latvia's reputation in international financial markets.
AmCham underlined that its primary objective has always been
to strengthen trade and investment between the United States and Latvia, and in
response to the needs of Latvian businesses, AmCham together with the Latvian
Chamber of Commerce and Industry have implemented the "Gateway to the USA"
program aiming at creating a business network between businesses in Latvia and
in the United States, and providing practical steps for Latvian entrepreneurs
on how to enter the U.S. market.
AmCham wishes success to the new government implementing the
goals that are set in its declaration and is ready to engage in a dialogue in
order to achieve these goals.
AmCham speaks on behalf of 150 leading U.S. and international companies in Latvia.
AmCham is committed to fostering trade, investment, partnership and friendship
between the U.S and Latvia and it serves as a business, knowledge, networking
and policy forum for its members and partners. AmCham’s actions are grounded in
four core values: integrity, responsibility, cooperation and excellence.
