AmCham welcomes new government’s focus on implementation of MONEYVAL recommendations

On January 25, the American Chamber of Commerce in Latvia (AmCham) sent letters to congratulate the newly elected government officials, including the Prime Minister, Ministers of Justice, Finance, Economics, Education and Health.

AmCham emphasized that the government’s priority to improve the financial system and ensure implementation of the Moneyval recommendations, is one of its main priorities as well. In addition, AmCham highlighted the importance of such priorities as strengthening the rule of law, improving the quality of education system, and increasing the competitiveness of the country and attracting more investment. All these issues have been on the agenda of AmCham for several past years.





AmCham provided its full support to the government's commitment to improve the welfare of the Latvian people, to strengthen the Euro-Atlantic course, to ensure fiscal discipline and uncompromised rule of law as well as to continue to address the demographic challenges and reduce social inequality. AmCham has been focusing on all these issues through its commitment to ensure responsible and transparent financial system, the rule of law, as well as long-awaited reforms in education and healthcare.





AmCham believes that among the main priorities of this government is to review the financial system in Latvia, including the recommendations provided by Moneyval in strengthening Latvia's ability to fight money laundering and terrorist financing. AmCham calls for every effort to be made to regain Latvia's reputation in international financial markets.





AmCham underlined that its primary objective has always been to strengthen trade and investment between the United States and Latvia, and in response to the needs of Latvian businesses, AmCham together with the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry have implemented the "Gateway to the USA" program aiming at creating a business network between businesses in Latvia and in the United States, and providing practical steps for Latvian entrepreneurs on how to enter the U.S. market.





AmCham wishes success to the new government implementing the goals that are set in its declaration and is ready to engage in a dialogue in order to achieve these goals.

AmCham speaks on behalf of 150 leading U.S. and international companies in Latvia.





AmCham is committed to fostering trade, investment, partnership and friendship between the U.S and Latvia and it serves as a business, knowledge, networking and policy forum for its members and partners. AmCham’s actions are grounded in four core values: integrity, responsibility, cooperation and excellence.