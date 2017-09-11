Estonia: Linda Nektar enters into market making agreement with LHV

The listed Estonian beverage company Linda Nektar AS has entered into an agreement with AS LHV Pank to undertake market making in its shares, informed LETA/BNS.

The term of this agreement is until Dec. 31, 2019, with the right to extend the period. The maximum spread between bid and ask orders shall be 10%, calculated from the bid price, Linda Nektar told the stock exchange.





LHV shall ensure that the buy and sell orders shall be placed in accordance with the terms and conditions of this agreement at least within 85% of the time of trading hours on First North.

The minimum volume of buy or sell orders shall be 500 euros and the maximum monetary volume of the transactions executed by LHV under this agreement per each trading day on Nasdaq Tallinn shall be 2,500 euros. If this limit is reached, LHV shall be entitled to cancel all bid and ask orders placed for the remainder of that trading day.





LHV shall be entitled to withdraw ask and bid orders or either of these if the market price of the share of the company fluctuates over 10 percent either way if compared to the closing price of the previous trading day at Nasdaq Tallinn or the previous transaction executed by LHV in accordance with the agreement.





LHV Group's share are traded with on the main list of Nasdaq Tallinn, while Linda Nektar's shares are traded with on the Nasdaq Baltic First North market.