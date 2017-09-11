Retail chain Alko1000 planning to expand to Riga, Tallinn in 2019

The low-cost retail chain Alko1000 operating near the Estonian-Latvian border and in towns across South Estonia is planning to expand to Riga and Tallinn this year, accordgin the daily Postimees reports LETA/BNS.

Alko1000, which is represented with four stores near the Latvian border, is planning to open a new store in Riga this year. The reason for that is that the prices of food and alcohol are high in Riga. However, the strategy of Alko1000 is to open cheap warehouse-type stores and have low prices, the daily said.





However, the company is to direct its main focus on Estonia, where the company in fall 2017 opened its first food store in Tartu. By now, the company's warehouse-type stores can be found in Tartu, Voru, Valga and Viljandi.





Einar Visnapuu, founder of Alko1000, told the daily that this year the retail chain wants to also reach Tallinn, which has been unsuccessful for a year already.