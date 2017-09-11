Alcohol, Estonia, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:54
Retail chain Alko1000 planning to expand to Riga, Tallinn in 2019
BC, Tallinn, 11.01.2019.Print version
The low-cost retail chain Alko1000 operating near the Estonian-Latvian border and in towns across South Estonia is planning to expand to Riga and Tallinn this year, accordgin the daily Postimees reports LETA/BNS.
Alko1000, which is represented with four stores near the Latvian border, is planning to open a new store in Riga this year. The reason for that is that the prices of food and alcohol are high in Riga. However, the strategy of Alko1000 is to open cheap warehouse-type stores and have low prices, the daily said.
However, the company is to direct its main focus on Estonia, where the company in fall 2017 opened its first food store in Tartu. By now, the company's warehouse-type stores can be found in Tartu, Voru, Valga and Viljandi.
Einar Visnapuu, founder of Alko1000, told the daily that this year the retail chain wants to also reach Tallinn, which has been unsuccessful for a year already.
Other articles:
- 18.01.2019 Латвия уменьшила сеть маршрутов междугородних автобусов на 725 тыс. км
- 18.01.2019 Рост объемов приграничной торговли алкоголем замедлился
- 18.01.2019 СНМП: массовый отток работников пока остановлен
- 18.01.2019 Pension funds invest EUR 175 mln in Estonia in 2018
- 18.01.2019 airBaltic to Receive Market Leader Award by ATW for the Second Year in a Row
- 18.01.2019 Finnish police suspect 3 Finns, 12 Estonians of large-scale tax evasion in construction
- 18.01.2019 SEB: Estonian companies' export to Germany should be more diverse
- 18.01.2019 Рижский порт планирует в этом году грузооборот в размере 35-37,9 млн тонн
- 18.01.2019 «Отображенный свет» в галерее Rietumu
- 18.01.2019 Во время поездки на автобусе пристегиваются 56% жителей Латвии