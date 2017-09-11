Latvian unemployment unchanged at 6.1% in late October 2018

At the end of October 2018, the unemployment rate in Latvia remained unchanged from a month before, at 6.1 %, informs LETA.

At the end of October 2018, the number of people registered with the agency as officially unemployed was 56,726 as compared to 56,734 a month ago.





The lowest unemployment rate was recorded in Riga Region where 4.1 % of the working-age population were out of work. The jobless rate in Riga Region did not change from late September. The highest unemployment rate was recorded in Latgale where joblessness declined 0.1 %age points month-on-month to 14.2 %.





In other provinces of Latvia joblessness remained unchanged and was 5.6 % in Zemgale, 6.1 % in Vidzeme and 6.9 % in Kurzeme.





In Riga, the unemployment rate did not change either and was 3.9 % at the end of October.

At the end of September, Latvia’s registered unemployment rate stood at 6.1 %.