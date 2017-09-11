Employment, Labour-market, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Latvian unemployment unchanged at 6.1% in late October 2018
At the end of October 2018, the unemployment rate in Latvia remained unchanged from a month before, at 6.1 %, informs LETA.
At the end
of October 2018, the number of people registered with the agency as officially
unemployed was 56,726 as compared to 56,734 a month ago.
The lowest
unemployment rate was recorded in Riga Region where 4.1 % of the working-age
population were out of work. The jobless rate in Riga Region did not change
from late September. The highest unemployment rate was recorded in Latgale
where joblessness declined 0.1 %age points month-on-month to 14.2 %.
In other
provinces of Latvia joblessness remained unchanged and was 5.6 % in Zemgale,
6.1 % in Vidzeme and 6.9 % in Kurzeme.
In Riga,
the unemployment rate did not change either and was 3.9 % at the end of
October.
At the end
of September, Latvia’s registered unemployment rate stood at 6.1 %.
