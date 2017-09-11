Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.11.2018, 12:05
Estonian companies, state institutions leaning toward favoring summer time
The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications asked
for the opinion of the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Education
and Research, the Ministry of Rural Affairs and the Interior Ministry and
received responses from the first two. Of the 16 institutions and organizations
questioned, eight gave their response.
The Ministry of Education and Research in its response
emphasized the students' need for sleep, highlighting that by transferring to
summer time and with that lengthening the lightness out at night, some students
may find it difficult to fall asleep. Based on that, the ministry leaned toward
favoring zone time. "According to studies, not changing the clocks is
supported mainly by two arguments: maintaining a uniform regime and restricting
lightness in the evenings. Based on the second argument, we would prefer zone
time when stopping the changing of clocks," the ministry said.
At the same time, the Ministry of Social Affairs said that
should the changing of the clocks be stopped, it would favor summer time.
This opinion was also shared by the Estonian Logistics and
Freight Forwarding Association, the Estonian Railways, the Logistics and
Transit Association, the Technical Regulatory Authority, the Road
Administration and the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The Road Administration highlighted as an argument that more
traffic accidents may be expected if the dark night time is extended.
"Traffic accident data quite clearly indicates that during the evening
time, especially during the evening rush hour, there are significantly more
grave traffic accidents," the authority said. "Summer time all year
round would enable to use roads when it is light during a slightly longer
period during the most critical time of the day and it may have a positive
impact on traffic safety to some extent," the Road Administration said.
The Chamber of Commerce and Industry highlighted that of the
companies that gave feedback to the chamber, 69% support staying in summer
time and 23% favor winter time.
Tallinn Airport and air navigation services provider
Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS remained neutral on the topic, while the latter said
that as the organization of air traffic is carried out by using the Coordinated
Universal Time (UTC), summer or winter time are of no importance to them. The
airport said that the continuation of a time zone based organization is
important so that it would be possible to fly from Tallinn to Central Europe so
that the time change would be in our favor.
Nearly all respondents emphasized the need to coordinate the
decision with neighboring countries, foremost with Latvia and Lithuania and
Finland. Representatives of the Technical Regulatory Authority said that it
would be most logical for all Baltic states to have the same time. It is perhaps
not as important with the rest as Estonia already has a time difference with
Russia as well as Scandinavian and Central European countries. Whether it is
two hours instead of the previous one is not that important anymore.
The European Commission has proposed to end the obligation
stipulated in European Union law to adjust the clocks twice a year already from
April 1, 2019, but the countries of the EU consider the timeframe too short and
it will presumably be agreed to end the practice from April 1, 2021.
The Estonian government has announced that it supports
stopping changing the clocks but has yet to decide whether Estonia will stick
to summer or winter time. Estonia's decision is made difficult by the fact
that Finland, the country's northern neighbor, favors winter time, while
Estonia's Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania prefer to stick to summer time.
Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Wednesday that the
government in its decision will rely on the assessments of specialists and
the opinions of interest groups, organizations and ordinary citizens. Another
important input will be the results of a survey commissioned by the Ministry of
Economic Affairs and Communications to find out the stances of the public,
which should be determined in December.
