Estonia, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.11.2018, 18:47
Estonian govt decides to terminate pulp mill spatial plan
"We decided to maintain our position and terminate the
national designated spatial plan," Prime Minister Juri Ratas said at the
government press conference.
The premier added that the company may move forward with the
topic and investors have the possibility to start with preparations for
establishing the plant in another region of Estonia. He described it as very
important for any endeavor to explore the possibilities to set up the plant in
a specific area to have the support of the local community.
The minister of public administration, Janek Maggi, observed
that the interest of the state to develop the economy, including by
establishing plants that use local raw materials, has not disappeared. Yet for
it to materialize a manner suitable for the local community and all of society
has to be found.
"The termination of the national designated spatial plan does not close the door on businesses, as they can choose a different kind of planning procedure for the establishment of the plant, such as a local government designated spatial plan.
Without interest on the part of local
residents and the local government, such a large scale plant can not and must
not be established in Estonia. The main keyword is cooperation, without which
it is not possible to achieve peace of work or legal peace," the minister
said.
- 08.11.2018 Estonia had EUR 412 mln in stabilization reserve at end of September
- 08.11.2018 Estonia: Smart-ID authentication solution equal to handwritten signature
- 08.11.2018 Latraps remains leader of agricultural services and equipment sector in 2017
- 08.11.2018 Swedbank: Investments by Estonian businesses to start growing again
- 08.11.2018 Agrokoncernas литовского политического лидера закупает удобрения у россиянина, попадающего под санкции
- 08.11.2018 В Эстонии решили прекратить спецпланировку целлюлозного завода
- 08.11.2018 Рыночная стоимость стабилизационного резерва Эстонии составила 412 млн. евро
- 08.11.2018 Estonian Nordecon's Q3 net earnings drop by quarter
- 08.11.2018 Lithuania: Karbauskis' firm buys fertilizers from Russian under intl sanctions
- 08.11.2018 Estonian builder Merko's Q3 earnings up 57.1%