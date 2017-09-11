Marko Virkebau to take over as CEO of UP Invest

Marko Virkebau is about to take over as CEO of the Estonian investment company UP Invest beginning January as the current CEO, Kristjan Vilosius, will step down from the board and continue as adviser at UP Invest and simultaneously as entrepreneur outside the UP Invest group, informed LETA/BNS.

"UP Invest has emerged as one of the biggest investment groups in Estonia, having recently crossed the 500 mln euro mark in investments. It is time to pass on the baton to move towards next goals with Marko in charge," told Vilosius.





Marko Virkebau has worked as CFO of UP Invest since 2016, prior to which he was project manager for corporate finance and financial consultancy projects in the Baltic countries at PwC.





"UP Invest has been expanding in recent years both by means of organic growth and via acquisitions and we plan to continue active investment activity also in the future. I thank Kristjan for the great work done which enabled the business that got its start in the field of healthcare to emerge as an investment company of regional reach," Virkebau said.





UP Invest focuses on investments in the fields of healthcare, media, real estate and retail, as well as cleantech venture capital and retail service investments.