Marko Virkebau to take over as CEO of UP Invest
"UP Invest
has emerged as one of the biggest investment groups in Estonia, having
recently crossed the 500 mln euro mark in investments. It is time to pass on
the baton to move towards next goals with Marko in charge," told Vilosius.
Marko Virkebau
has worked as CFO of UP Invest since
2016, prior to which he was project manager for corporate finance and financial
consultancy projects in the Baltic countries at PwC.
"UP Invest
has been expanding in recent years both by means of organic growth and via
acquisitions and we plan to continue active investment activity also in the
future. I thank Kristjan for the great work done which enabled the business
that got its start in the field of healthcare to emerge as an investment
company of regional reach," Virkebau said.
UP Invest focuses
on investments in the fields of healthcare, media, real estate and retail, as
well as cleantech venture capital and retail service investments.
