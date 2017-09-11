Estonia, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.11.2018, 18:13
Estonian dry goods producer Veski Mati to move production to Latvia
"The decision to move Balti
Veski's production operations to Latvia was made with the parent AB Baltic Mill in August and during this
fall, we have started to move the factory step by step. I would definitely like
to stress that this absolutely does not mean that Balti Veski will finish its operation in Estonia," Lauri
Motsnik, chairman of the board of Balti
Veski, told.
Motsnik said the Lithuanian parent's decision stems from a wish to remain
efficient even though the situation is tense in the global grain market.
"In order to fulfill the historical purpose of Balti Veski AS and ensure our customers get the highest quality product at a competitive price, our production has to be reorganized. Consolidation of processes creates opportunity for bigger growth," Motsnik said.
"Packaging and production has become increasingly more automated and
due to this, sooner or later, a part of jobs will disappear entirely," he
said, adding that in today's market situation the process will take place
sooner rather than later. "For that reason, due to the current change, the
number of workers at Balti Veski AS
will decrease by two to four people," Motsnik added.
The entire production of Balti
Veski AS will be moved to Latvia and the office in Estonia will only employ
a sales team, who will be coordinating local cooperation with grain producers
and trading companies. Product development will remain in Estonia, too, and
decisions regarding the Estonian market will still be made in Estonia.
There will be no changes for partners and consumers as the company will
continue providing over 100 cereal products and all existing product
groups, which will be supplemented by several new products in the near future
due to recent investments, the head of Balti Veski said.
The Lithuanian parent AB Baltic
Mill has announced its intention to invest 10 mln euros in the Baltics to
strengthen the company's position in these markets, and an important step
towards achieving that is moving the production from Estonia to Riga.
Spokesperson for grain processor Rigas
Dzirnavnieks, which is also owned by AB
Baltic Mill, said that the company's factory in Latvia is undergoing a
process of modernization to enable production of packaged peas and beans
products. Production of pasta products is also being prepared.
In 2016, Balti Veski had 15
employees and the company saw a revenue of 3.6 mln euros, earning a net profit
of 441,600 euros.
- 06.11.2018 Megrame получила в управление в Руанде 1,4 тыс. гектаров леса
- 06.11.2018 Круглый стол нотариусов стран Балтии обсудил борьбу с отмыванием денег
- 06.11.2018 Prana Property не готово принять предложение Рижской думы об отчуждении недвижимости на улице Приедайнес
- 06.11.2018 Retail park, local market to replace closed Prisma supermarket in Imanta
- 06.11.2018 Estonian companies to establish center of green innovation in Uzbekistan
- 06.11.2018 Estonian police authority seeking 300,000 euros more from Gemalto for untimely notification
- 06.11.2018 European Parliament committee supports 17.7 mln euros allocation to Latvia in flood compensations
- 06.11.2018 Power production in Lithuania falls 15% – Elektrum Lietuva
- 06.11.2018 Tallinn Airport passenger numbers up 11% in October
- 06.11.2018 Iceland's tour operator Arctic Adventures chooses Vilnius for its 1st foreign office