Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 29.10.2018, 17:20
Draugiem Group sets up Fast Brands Latvia company
BC, Riga, 29.10.2018.
Latvian IT enterprise Draugiem Group has established a new company, called Fast Brands Latvia, the group’s representative Janis Palkavnieks told LETA.
He said that information about the new company’s operations,
business plans and investments would be released at the end of November.
According to information available at Firmas.lv, Fast Brands
Latvia has been registered on October 26, 2018, and its share capital is EUR
25,000.
Draugiem Group and Pirmdien each owns a 47.5% stake in Fast
Brands Latvia, and 5% of the company’s shares belong to board member Janis
Boss.
Draugiem Group, registered in August 2017, has a share capital
of EUR 35,000. The group includes 10 companies
