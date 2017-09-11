Draugiem Group sets up Fast Brands Latvia company

Latvian IT enterprise Draugiem Group has established a new company, called Fast Brands Latvia, the group’s representative Janis Palkavnieks told LETA.

He said that information about the new company’s operations, business plans and investments would be released at the end of November.





According to information available at Firmas.lv, Fast Brands Latvia has been registered on October 26, 2018, and its share capital is EUR 25,000.





Draugiem Group and Pirmdien each owns a 47.5% stake in Fast Brands Latvia, and 5% of the company’s shares belong to board member Janis Boss.





Draugiem Group, registered in August 2017, has a share capital of EUR 35,000. The group includes 10 companies