Monday, 29.10.2018, 17:20
Estonia: 55 pharmacies to close their doors in protest for half-day Monday
At present, there are approximately 55 such branch
pharmacies across Estonia. The situation is the most critical in East-Viru
County, where altogether 17 pharmacies are to be closed. Nearly half of the
pharmacies will be closed in Kohtla-Jarve and Narva, but also in several other
towns, like Rapla, Polva and Maardu.
Pharmacy owners are asking for pharmacy customers to
understand that behind this step are the decisions of the Ministry of Social
Affairs as well as the parliament and that the closing of the pharmacies
planned for half a day on Monday will become a permanent phenomenon next year
if the parliament does not solve the problem of branch pharmacies quickly.
Unfortunately, heads of the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Agency of
Medicines currently do not sense the needs of pharmacy customers and have
repeatedly claimed that the closing of branch pharmacies will in no way impact
the availability of medicines as the next closest pharmacy should be
located approximately within a radius of two kilometers.
Timo Danilov, head of the Estonian Pharmacies Association,
said that the parliament's objective when amending the Medicinal Products
Act four years ago was not to close branch pharmacies, but it still turned out
like that. The parliament wanted to raise the quality of branch pharmacies and
obligated pharmacy owners to turn them into main pharmacies. In reality, law
amendments in conflict with each other made the rearrangement impossible.
"Now, the so-called five-year transition period is
about to end, during which the pharmacies should have been rearranged. That is
to have done something, which according to law is not possible. Instead of
increased quality, visitors will sadly be faced with closed doors. Today, we
want to show what this means in practice," the head of the association
said.
According to the association, the contradiction that has
emerged within the Medicinal Products Act has a negative impact in two ways.
"Firstly, a faulty Medicinal Products Act damages the interests of
consumers as fewer pharmacies means a worse availability of medicines. Several
officials have claimed that the closing of branch pharmacies will not cause a
problem with the availability of medicines. We have seen no analyses regarding
that that would confirm these claims. On the contrary, both local governments
as well as the Chamber of Disabled People see a problem in the closing of
branch pharmacies," Danilov said.
"Secondly, this kind of organization of matters and the
unwillingness to correct mistakes damage the interests of pharmacies and
pharmacists. Pharmacy owners lack the possibility to sell the pharmacies that
have been caught up in the regulation trap, there is no possibility to
maintain jobs for one's employees and it has a clear impact on the reputation
of the Estonian entrepreneurship environment," Danilov said.
The Estonian Pharmacies Association has on multiple
occasions directed the state's attention to the worsening of the availability
of medicines and the legal problems as well as proposed to harmonize the
deadline for doing away with branch pharmacies with the implementation of the
general pharmacy ownership restrictions from April 1, 2020, starting from which
the owners of pharmacies can only be pharmacists.
The Estonian Pharmacies Association is a non-governmental
organisation that connects pharmacies and pharmacists. The aim of the
association is to protect the social, professional and financial legal rights
of pharmacies and their workers. The Estonian Pharmacies Association was
founded on February 5, 2002. The association has 296 pharmacies as
members.
