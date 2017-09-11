EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Security
Stinger missile systems delivered to Latvia
"At present we are at a historic stage when Latvia is receiving significant armament from the allies for strengthening its military capabilities. Stinger missile systems from Denmark will considerably improve the air-defense capabilities of the Latvian Armed Forces," said Defense Minister Raimonds Bergmanis.
In August this year Latvian troops participated in trainings of Stinger operators in Finland.
As reported, last summer Latvia signed an agreement with the Danish armed forces on purchase of Stinger air-defense systems.
The Stingers are among the most effective and most widely combat-tested portable air-defense systems and are used by many of Latvia's allies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway and Lithuania, the Latvian Defense Ministry said.
