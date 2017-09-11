EUR 16.409 mln invested in development of e-health system so far - Health Ministry

A total of EUR 16.409 mln has been spent on European Regional Development Fund projects for the development of the e-health system in Latvia, according to the Health Ministry's report on the development of the e-health system in 2014-2017, reported LETA.

Of this amount, EUR 325,630 was invested in the first round of the project when a united health supervisory information system was created and eight e-services were developed. The largest part of the funding, EUR 9.558 mln was used for the second round of the project when the e-health portal and health information system were created and the supervisory information system was upgraded, and 28 e-services became available.





Another EUR 6.444 mln was spent on the development of united emergency medical service and disaster medicine information system.





According to the Health Ministry, 71% of measures described in the e-health development plan for 2014-2017 have been implemented. 8% have not been implemented as they were discarded as inexpedient, and 21% of measures have not been implemented due to unavailability of funding.





The Health Ministry reminds that the original plan stipulated that EUR 42.149 mln would be necessary for the development of the e-health system, but only a limited portion of the funding was eventually allotted for the project, therefore not all of the planned measures could be implemented.





The report says that, taking into consideration the protracted development of the e-health system, technological development trends and consumers' needs and wants, the development of the e-health system has to continue to ensure that the system meet users' requirements and is fast enough.