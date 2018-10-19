Alcohol, Estonia, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 19.10.2018, 13:24
Beer, cider sales to Latvia up 70-fold in 2 yrs – Estonian brewer Saku
"While in 2016, half a mln liters of beer and cider was sold to
Latvia, then this year we are forecasting the volume of border trade to be 35 mln
liters," Harms told.
According to Harms, the border trade of alcoholic beverages on the
southern border is still increasing, while a decrease can be seen on the
northern border. At that, the share of Latvian border trade makes up 35% of
domestic consumption for beer and 30% for strong alcohol.
Within Estonia, the sale of beer and cider has decreased 18% and the sale
of strong alcohol is down 23%.
Sales on the northern border have dropped 1.5-fold to three times,
depending on the product group. "Due to the excise duty policy, Finnish
tourists onboard ships, at port stores and in hotels have been lost and this is
a significant blow to the beverage industry," Harms said, adding that along
with excise duty and VAT, Estonia loses 100 mln euros per year.
Finland's National Institute for Health and Welfare published statistics,
according to which the amount of alcohol bought by Finnish tourists from abroad
has decreased by a fifth over the last year.
- 19.10.2018 ЕБРР инвестирует в облигации Luminor Bank до 150 млн. евро
- 19.10.2018 Ратаса хотели бы видеть премьер-министром 32% жителей Эстонии
- 19.10.2018 В третьем квартале 2018 года зарегистрированная безработица в Эстонии осталась на уровне 4,5%
- 19.10.2018 32% of Estonian residents support Ratas as prime minister candidate
- 19.10.2018 Citadele has paid 69% of guaranteed deposits to ABLV Bank's clients
- 19.10.2018 Estonia's registered unemployment unchanged on year at 4.5% in Q3 2018
- 19.10.2018 Total tax debt in Latvia at 1.133 bln euros in early October 2018
- 19.10.2018 Builders account for a third of foreigners coming to work in Lithuania
- 19.10.2018 Freight handling by Estonian ports up 16.4% on year in September 2018
- 19.10.2018 Сентябрьский грузооборот эстонских портов вырос за год на 16,4%