Unaudited consolidated revenue of PRFoods down 30.9% on year in September

The unaudited consolidated sales revenue of the listed Estonian fish products seller PRFoods decreased by 30.9% on year in September, totaling 5.2 mln euros, informs LETA/BNS.

The decrease in sales revenue is largely caused by a decrease in Trio Trading’s raw fish trading sales, PRFoods told the stock exchange.





The revenue is divided by largest target markets in September as following: Finland with 3.7 mln euros, the United Kingdom with 800,000 euros, Estonia with 300,000 euros, France with 200,000 euros and Latvia with 100,000 euros. The remaining revenue of 100,000 euros consists of export to various countries.





The largest decrease in September compared to the previous year in revenue came from the raw fish and fillets products group, which decreased by 1.5 mln euros or 43%. The revenue from the smoked products group decreased by 400,000 euros or 14.5% and the revenue from the other fish product group decreased by 200,000 euros or 26.1%.