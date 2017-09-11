Vilnius Factoring Company sought to buy Debitum Fori

Vilnius Factoring Company, a Lithuania-registered factoring services company headed by Italian businessman Renato La Fianza, has unsuccessfully tried to purchase the invoice financing services provider Debitum Fori, the Delfi.lt news website reported on Friday.

Debitum Fori co-founder Donatas Juodelis said the company had rejected La Fianza's offer, but added that the Italian had confirmed during informal conversations that what they sought was a banking license in Lithuania.





"The aim is to collect several hundred million euros in deposits to refinance operations in Italy," Juodelis told the website.





The Bank of Lithuania said it had not yet received a formal application for a banking license from Vilnius Factoring Company.





La Fianza would not tell Delfi if the company planned to apply to the Lithuanian central bank for a banking license.





Vilnius Factoring Company, which was founded last June with an authorized capital of 5 mln euros, is wholly owned by 2404, a company registered in Luxembourg.





A source has told Delfi that 2404's shareholders are Luigi Grandi and Gabriele Balducci, founders and board members at Italy's ESC Group, which says on its website that it is a leading platform for subservicing the Italian healthcare system and public administration invoices.