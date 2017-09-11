Estonia, Financial Services, Markets and Companies
Estonia's Kredex on the lookout for manager
Kredex, a state-held foundation helping Estonian businesses develop faster and expand more safely to foreign markets through an offering of loans, venture capital, credit insurance and state guarantees, is searching for a manager as the term of incumbent Lehar Kutt is about to expire.
The supervisory board of Kredex
has announced a competition to fill the position of CEO of Kredex.
The deadline for CVs is October 22, 2018, and the new CEO is expected to
take over on May 1, 2019.
Lehar Kutt assumed the job of CEO at Kredex
in May, 2015.
