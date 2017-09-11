Two foreign films featuring Mickey Rourke, Scott Adkins and Al Pacino to be shot in Latvia

Warhunt, which stars Rourke and Adkins, is a military thriller about World War II. Several scenes for the film will be filmed at Latvian Ethnographic Open-Air Museum, in Pokaini and in Ligatne forests and caves.





Pinocchio, which stars Pacino as Mister Geppetto, will mostly be shot at Jaunpils Castle, in Riga's Old Town and Riga Latvian Society House, as well as at the Ethnographic Open-air Museum.





Punte points out that each foreign film shot in Latvia means hundreds of thousands of euros for the national economy as they contribute to not only the film industry, but also hospitality, catering, transport, security and other businesses.



