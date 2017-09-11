Culture, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Two foreign films featuring Mickey Rourke, Scott Adkins and Al Pacino to be shot in Latvia
05.10.2018.
Shooting of feature films Warhunt and Pinocchio, which feature Mickey Rourke, Scott Adkins and Al Pacino, will get under way in Latvia later this year in cooperation with production company Forma Pro Films, as the company's representative Svetlana Punte told LETA.
Warhunt, which stars Rourke and Adkins, is a military thriller about World War II. Several scenes for the film will be filmed at Latvian Ethnographic Open-Air Museum, in Pokaini and in Ligatne forests and caves.
Pinocchio, which stars Pacino as Mister Geppetto, will mostly be shot at Jaunpils Castle, in Riga's Old Town and Riga Latvian Society House, as well as at the Ethnographic Open-air Museum.
Punte points out that each foreign film shot in Latvia means hundreds of thousands of euros for the national economy as they contribute to not only the film industry, but also hospitality, catering, transport, security and other businesses.
