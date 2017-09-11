Lithuania's Modus Group might sell Krasta Auto to Inchcape group

Lithuania's Modus Group might sell its car trading company Krasta Auto, and the Inchcape group might become its new owner, informs LETA/BNS/Verslo Zinios business daily.

The sources say negotiations between Modus Group and Inchcape Motors have been going on for months already.





"I cannot confirm nor deny anything right now. I can only say that all businesses of our group might be bought and sold. There's not a single business that would not be a commodity. Both the energy and the car business," Modus Group owner Kestutis Martinkenas told the daily.





Krasta Auto sells BMW, Mini and Rolls Royce cars in Lithuania, and Inchcape Motors sells Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Land Rover cars.