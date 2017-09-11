Car market, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Mergers and take-overs
Lithuania's Modus Group might sell Krasta Auto to Inchcape group
Lithuania's Modus Group might sell its car trading company Krasta Auto, and the Inchcape group might become its new owner, informs LETA/BNS/Verslo Zinios business daily.
The sources say negotiations between Modus
Group and Inchcape Motors have
been going on for months already.
"I cannot confirm nor deny anything right now. I can only say that
all businesses of our group might be bought and sold. There's not a single
business that would not be a commodity. Both the energy and the car
business," Modus Group owner Kestutis
Martinkenas told the daily.
Krasta Auto sells BMW, Mini
and Rolls Royce cars in Lithuania, and Inchcape
Motors sells Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Land
Rover cars.
