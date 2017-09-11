Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies, Medicine
Finnish digital prescriptions to become valid in Estonia in December
Finnish e-prescriptions will become valid in Estonia in December, Finnish
newspaper Karjalainen was quoted as
reporting by Finnish news agency STT
on Wednesday. Estonian digital prescriptions can be used in Finland next year.
STT added
that Finland is also planning to start similar cooperation with Sweden.
Cross-border usage of digital prescriptions is slowly starting to spread
all over the EU, Pirjo Ikavalko, official of the subject area, told Karjalainen. She stressed that medicines
affecting the central nervous system, however, remain outside the scope of
cooperation.
Cross-border digital prescriptions facilitate the lives of people who
work abroad and travel often, STT
noted.
Meanwhile, it could also increase medical tourism as medicinal products
in Estonia are cheaper than in Finland, the Finnish news agency reports.
In Mid-September, the Riigikogu social affairs committee initiated a bill
to amend the Health Services Organization Act and the Medicinal Products Act
which will give authorized agencies the right to exchange digital prescriptions
and people's medical records with other member states of the European Union.
The chairman of the social affairs committee, Helmen Kutt, said that the
data exchange platform will relay data from the health information system and
the prescription center to another country, and from another country to a
health service provider or a pharmacy in Estonia. Readiness already exists to
exchange data with Finland, Portugal and Croatia.
