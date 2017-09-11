Maxima Group's board member Zimnickas to head Polish retail chain Stokrotka

Arunas Zimnickas, a member of the management board at Vilnius-based Maxima Grupe (Maxima Group), the largest retail group in the Baltics, has been appointed as CEO of Emperia Holding, the operator of the Polish retail chain Stokrotka, informs LETA/BNS.

Zimnickas will take up his new position on October 15, 2018.





He will replace Dariusz Kalinowski, who is stepping down as chairman of the management board and CEO at Emperia Holding, but will be appointed to its supervisory board.





Zimnickas has headed the Supersol chain in Spain since 2014. Previously, he had been at the helm of Maxima in Lithuania and in Latvia for three years in each country.





The group owns retail chains operating under the names of Maxima in the Baltic countries, Stokrotka and Aldik in Poland, and T-Market in Bulgaria, as well as the online shop Barbora, which operates in Lithuania and Latvia.





Stokrotka holds a 20% market share in Poland with 436 retail stores.





Maxima Grupe is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba Group, which is controlled by Nerijus Numavicius.