Thursday, 27.09.2018, 14:45
Maxima Group's board member Zimnickas to head Polish retail chain Stokrotka
Zimnickas
will take up his new position on October 15, 2018.
He will
replace Dariusz Kalinowski, who
is stepping down as chairman of the management board and CEO at Emperia Holding, but will be
appointed to its supervisory board.
Zimnickas
has headed the Supersol chain in
Spain since 2014. Previously, he had been at the helm of Maxima in Lithuania and in Latvia for three years in each country.
The group
owns retail chains operating under the names of Maxima in the Baltic countries, Stokrotka
and Aldik in Poland, and T-Market in Bulgaria, as well as the
online shop Barbora, which operates
in Lithuania and Latvia.
Stokrotka holds a 20% market share in Poland with 436
retail stores.
Maxima Grupe is part of the Vilniaus Prekyba Group, which is controlled by Nerijus Numavicius.
