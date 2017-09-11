Magnus Braun to start work as head of Estonian Oil Association

The management board of the Estonian Oil Association elected Magnus Braun, sworn advocate at the Lextal law office, as the organization's new chief executive.

Braun will take over from Toomas Saks, who held the position of CEO of the Oil Association since 1998, the association said.





Siret Liivamagi, member of the board of the association, said that the Estonian Oil Association is in the process of changing and this is why it is logical that a new chief executive join the association. "The Estonian Oil Association connects the largest taxpayers of the state of Estonia and is a strategic partner to several state institutions. We consider this cooperation very important both in the field of legislation development as well as tax policy formation. Magnus Braun's strong legal expertise will definitely bring value to this cooperation," Liivamagi said.





Braun will continue work at the Lextal law office in parallel with heading the Oil Association.

"Over the course of 20 years, Toomas Saks has been the spokesperson for the Oil Association, which brings together the larger Estonian fuel retail and wholesale companies, and the entire sector and has been a trustworthy partner to the state. The Estonian Oil Association thanks and commends Toomas Saks for the work done," Liivamagi said.





The Estonian Oil Association is a non-profit organization founded in 1993. The association is based on voluntary memberships for companies in Estonia operating in the field of oil products. The association has 13 members, whose areas of activity include mineral fuels and biofuels.