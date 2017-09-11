Estonia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 25.09.2018, 12:29
Magnus Braun to start work as head of Estonian Oil Association
Braun will take over from Toomas Saks, who held the
position of CEO of the Oil Association since 1998, the association
said.
Siret Liivamagi, member of the board of the association,
said that the Estonian Oil Association is in the process of changing and this
is why it is logical that a new chief executive join the association.
"The Estonian Oil Association connects the largest taxpayers of the
state of Estonia and is a strategic partner to several state institutions. We
consider this cooperation very important both in the field of legislation
development as well as tax policy formation. Magnus Braun's strong legal
expertise will definitely bring value to this cooperation," Liivamagi
said.
Braun will continue work at the Lextal law office in
parallel with heading the Oil Association.
"Over the course of 20 years, Toomas Saks has been the
spokesperson for the Oil Association, which brings together the larger Estonian
fuel retail and wholesale companies, and the entire sector and has been a
trustworthy partner to the state. The Estonian Oil Association thanks and
commends Toomas Saks for the work done," Liivamagi said.
The Estonian Oil Association is a non-profit organization
founded in 1993. The association is based on voluntary memberships for
companies in Estonia operating in the field of oil products. The association
has 13 members, whose areas of activity include mineral fuels and biofuels.
