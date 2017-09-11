EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
Germany's Kaufland has no plans to expand to Lithuania
"We
analyze and regularly assess all countries in the world in terms of our
expansion requirements. We currently have no plans to expand to
Lithuania," Anna Muenzing, a
spokeswoman for Kaufland, told.
Prime
Minister Saulius Skvernelis invited Kaufland to come to Lithuanian during his
meeting with German Chancellor Angela
Merkel in Vilnius last Friday. And earlier this week, the prime minister
said he would invite 12 major European retailers to come and invest in
Lithuania, with his spokesman Tomas
Berzinskas saying the letter will probably be signed on Monday.
Kaufland has over 1,000 stors in Germany, the Czech
Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria. Schwarz Gruppe also owns the discount retailer Lidl which operates 38 stores in Lithuania.
