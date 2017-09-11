Germany's Kaufland has no plans to expand to Lithuania

German retail group Schwarz Gruppe, operating Kaufland retail chain, says it has no plans to enter the Lithuanian market, informs LETA/BNS.

"We analyze and regularly assess all countries in the world in terms of our expansion requirements. We currently have no plans to expand to Lithuania," Anna Muenzing, a spokeswoman for Kaufland, told.





Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis invited Kaufland to come to Lithuanian during his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Vilnius last Friday. And earlier this week, the prime minister said he would invite 12 major European retailers to come and invest in Lithuania, with his spokesman Tomas Berzinskas saying the letter will probably be signed on Monday.





Kaufland has over 1,000 stors in Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria. Schwarz Gruppe also owns the discount retailer Lidl which operates 38 stores in Lithuania.