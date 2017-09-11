Lithuania's used car market up almost 9%

Some 124,000 newly-imported used cars were registered in Lithuania January-August of 2018, up 8.9% from 113,900, in January-June last year, informs LETA/BNS.

The average age of such cars was around 12 years, AutoTyrimai company said, citing data from the state car registration company Regitra.





The share of diesel-fueled cars was 74.3%, down from 74.8% year-on-year.





This year, 177,600 used cars have been reregistered after change of ownership, which is an increase of 2.4% from January-June, 2017. The average age of such vehicles was 15 years.





In August alone, around 17,700 such cars were registered in Lithuania, up 13.6% year-on-year, including almost 3,000 Volkswagen cars, 1,700 BMW and 1,700 Audi vehicles.





Volkswagen (4,000), Audi (3,000) and BMW (2,300) cars mostly changed owners in August, 2018.