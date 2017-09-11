Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Passenger cars
Lithuania's used car market up almost 9%
Some 124,000 newly-imported used cars were registered in Lithuania January-August of 2018, up 8.9% from 113,900, in January-June last year, informs LETA/BNS.
The average
age of such cars was around 12 years, AutoTyrimai
company said, citing data from the state car registration company Regitra.
The share
of diesel-fueled cars was 74.3%, down from 74.8% year-on-year.
This year,
177,600 used cars have been reregistered after change of ownership, which is an
increase of 2.4% from January-June, 2017. The average age of such vehicles was
15 years.
In August
alone, around 17,700 such cars were registered in Lithuania, up 13.6%
year-on-year, including almost 3,000 Volkswagen cars, 1,700 BMW and 1,700 Audi
vehicles.
Volkswagen
(4,000), Audi (3,000) and BMW (2,300) cars mostly changed owners in August,
2018.
