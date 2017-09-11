Foodstuff, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 14.09.2018, 19:46
Ukrainian investor wants to build major egg production facility in Madliena County
The Ogre Region Council has received company Gallusman CEO Arnis Veinbergs' letter saying that Ukrainian
business group OvoStar Union was
planning to build a modern and efficient egg production facility in Ogre
Region, and inquiring whether the municipality would support and cooperate with
the Ukrainian investor in the project.
According to Ogre local government, Veinbergs said Gallusman and the owner of a land plot in Ogre Region have agreed
that the landlord will sell the property to the Ukrainian company for building
the plant.
The land parcel is 140,000 square meters in area, it is located in
Madliena County. Construction of the egg production facility is estimated to
cost at least 15 mln euros, including the cost of production equipment for the
new facility and construction of a biomass cogeneration plant. The new plant
will employ 200 people eventually.
The new facility will have coops, not battery cages, and produce
different egg products, up to 90% of which will be exported. Construction is to
begin in one-and-a-half to two years.
Veinbergs believes that the total amount of personal income tax for
employees at the plant will be 700,000 euros annually, and Ogre Region Council
will also receive property tax payments from the new plant.
Fostering business development is one of the priorities of Ogre Region
Council, the municipality points out. The municipality's Infrastructure
Development Department has been tasked with analyzing options for assisting OvoStar Union in the development of its
egg production facility with the help of European Union or state co-financing.
- 14.09.2018 Банк Латвии сохранил прогноз инфляции на уровне 2,9%
- 14.09.2018 Латвия недовольна следующим проектом многолетнего бюджета ЕС – Кучинскис
- 14.09.2018 В 2020 году Латвия ничего не получит из фондов ЕС на дороги – Latvijas Valsts ceļi
- 14.09.2018 Bank of Latvia's average inflation forecast for 2019 unchanged at 2.9%
- 14.09.2018 Tallinn opens Tammsaare Park after 6.3 mln euros overhaul
- 14.09.2018 Wood processing company BSW Latvia turnover increases 12.2%
- 14.09.2018 There will be no state support for the proposed Eolus wind-park – Economy Ministry
- 14.09.2018 Latvian Central Election Commission officially publishes candidates lists for Saeima elections
- 14.09.2018 Low investment level hampers Latvia's potential growth
- 14.09.2018 Latvia not satisfied with EU's next multi-annual budget project – Kucinskis