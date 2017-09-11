Gemoss turnover up 7.5%, profit down 17.7% in 2017

Company Gemoss, which sells bar, restaurant and hotel equipment and imports nuts and dried fruit, posted 25.04 mln euros in turnover last year, which is 7.5% more than in 2016, while the company's profit decreased 17.7% to 1.493 mln euros, informs LETA.

Gemoss' management report says that the company's positions in all market segments were consolidated last year and Gemoss also introduced new brands, Just Nature and Cake N Bake. The company's store in Liepaja was moved to new, better premises.





The company is planning to continue current operations and to expand the range of products it sells, including the range of biological products. Gemoss is also planning to expand into new foreign markets this year, keeping turnover and profit at last year's level.





Gemoss turnover in 2016 amounted to 23.291 mln euros and profit to 1.814 mln euros.