Thursday, 06.09.2018, 19:55
Lithuanian dairy company Zemaitijos Pienas sells 32% stake in Muizas Piens food wholesaler
BC, Riga, 06.09.2018.
Lithuanian dairy company Zemaitijos Pienas has sold a 32% stake in Latvia’s food wholesaler Muizas Piens, according to the Lithuanian company’s statement to Nasdaq Vilnius.
The shares in Muizas Piens have been sold to Lithuanian retail company Samogitija.
Zemtaitijos Pienas acquired the 32% stake in Muizas Piens in 2009.
According to information available at Firmas.lv, Muizas Piens was established in 2005. In 2017, the company turned over EUR 948,204, down 39% from a year before, while its profit contracted to EUR 1,457 in 2017 from EUR 12,659 in 2016.
Until now, Muizas Piens belonged to Zemaitijos Pienas, Baltijos Mineraliniu Vandenu Kompanija (36%) and Klaipedos Pienas (32%).
