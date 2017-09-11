Foodstuff, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 04.09.2018, 16:40
Latvia’s Aldaris brewery plans to achieve 23% turnover growth this year
In the first six months of 2018 Aldaris’
net sales increased by 25% compared to the respective period last year. The
company expects also further growth in the second half of this year – by 21%
against the second half of 2017, said Ozola. Thus, in full year the company’s
turnover growth is projected at 23%.
She said that there is positive dynamics in export development, and in
2018 the company’s main export priority is strengthening of the position in the
current export markets. "In the first six months of this year, the biggest
growth was recorded in the Irish market – by 43%. We have managed to strengthen
our positions also in the Netherlands and Poland," she said.
In her words, Aldaris plans an
export growth at 10%, and plans to win over new export markets in Asia.
As reported, Aldaris posted 22,452
mln euros in turnover last year, a 2% increase on 2016, while the company's
losses increased 57.9% to 5.018 mln euros. Aldaris
is part of the Danish beer production group Carlsberg.
