Eight self-propelled howitzers to be deployed at military base in Latgale

Eight of the self-propelled howitzers Latvia has received from Austria, will be deployed at the Luznava military base in the eastern Latvian province of Latgale, Latvia’s Chief of Defense, Lieutenant General Leonids Kalnins, told LETA.

For the time being, howitzers have only been deployed in Luznava and the Adazi military base near Riga. There are no plans to deploy such military equipment in other regions of Latvia.





Lt. Gen. Kalnins would not reveal whether there are plans to also deploy the tracked armored fighting vehicles purchased from the UK. However, the armed forces units stationed in various regions of Latvia will receive armed vehicles that are currently being purchased for the National Armed Forces.





As reported, the Luznava military base in the eastern Latvian region of Rezekne was opened in a ceremony on May 31.





Latvia is planning to purchase a total of 47 units of combat equipment from Austria.