Monday, 03.09.2018, 11:37
Eight self-propelled howitzers to be deployed at military base in Latgale
Eight of the self-propelled howitzers Latvia has received from Austria, will be deployed at the Luznava military base in the eastern Latvian province of Latgale, Latvia’s Chief of Defense, Lieutenant General Leonids Kalnins, told LETA.
For the time being, howitzers have only been deployed in
Luznava and the Adazi military base near Riga. There are no plans to deploy
such military equipment in other regions of Latvia.
Lt. Gen. Kalnins would not reveal whether there are plans to
also deploy the tracked armored fighting vehicles purchased from the UK.
However, the armed forces units stationed in various regions of Latvia will
receive armed vehicles that are currently being purchased for the National
Armed Forces.
As reported, the Luznava military base in the eastern
Latvian region of Rezekne was opened in a ceremony on May 31.
Latvia is planning to purchase a total of 47 units of combat
equipment from Austria.
