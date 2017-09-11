Estonia, Insurance, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 30.08.2018, 17:50
BTA non-life insurer posts 4.187 mln euros in H1 profit
In the first half of 2018, BTA
grossed 108.794 mln euros worth of insurance premiums, up 32.3% against the
same period last year, and paid 56.657 mln euros in indemnities, up 43.1%
year-on-year.
In Latvia, BTA premiums
subscription in the first six months of this year reached 41 mln euros in
contrast to 28.5 mln euros last year. In Lithuania premium subscription rose
26.4%, and in Estonia – 25.6%.
The company’s profit in Latvia tripled to 1.8 mln euros, in Lithuania it
increased by 12.1% to 3.7 mln euros, while the company in Estonia sustained
loss worth 1.3 mln euros.
In Latvia, health insurance lead by premium subscription with 3.9 mln euros
(up 55.8%), followed by voluntary transport vehiche insurance with 8 mln euros
(up 36.5%), and mandatory motor third party liability (MTPL) insurance with 7.9
mln euros (up 80.6%).
BTA paid 27.2
mln euros in indemnities, which is by 79.9% more than in the first six months
of 2017. The largest amount or 8.3 mln euros was paid for MTPL insurance (up
117.5%), health insurance – 7.4 mln euros (up 0.9%), and land transport vehicle
insurance – 6.3 mln euros (up 71.6%).
After InterRisk was merged with
BTA at the end of 2017, the company’s
market share in the Baltic states increased by 2percentage points to 15%.
BTA closed 2017 with an audited profit of 7.792 euros, growing fourfold against 2016. The key shareholder of BTA is Austria's Vienna Insurance Group (90%).
