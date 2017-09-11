Estonia, Good for Business, Labour Unions, Labour-market, Markets and Companies, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 30.08.2018, 14:45
Estonian trade unions, employers planning to increase minimum wage to 540 euros
The Estonian Employers' Confederation and Estonian Trade Union
Confederation are announcing that they have concluded negotiations regarding
the 2019 minimum wage issue at a rate of 540 euros per month and 3.21 euros per
hour and are opening it for comments from outside the organization before the
final signing and expansion of the agreement at the end of September 2019, it
appears from a letter of explanation accompanying the minimum wage negotiation
agreement project.
The minimum wage negotiation agreement project is based on the model for
calculating the minimum wage agreed upon by the trade unions and employers last
year and the negotiations held this summer. The minimum wage calculation
principle agreed upon last year ties the increase in minimum wage with the
two-fold increase in labor productivity on the basis of the Bank of Estonia's
summer economic forecast.
The board of the Trade Union Confederation will discuss the minimum wage
issue on September 25 and the council of the Employers' Confederation will
discuss it on September 19.
The minimum wage agreement in essence is an expanded collective pay
agreement on the highest level, which means that it must be fulfilled by all
Estonian employers. A full-time employee must not be paid a lower monthly wage
than the minimum wage. The current monthly minimum wage is 500 euros.
Since 2001, the parties of the labor market have negotiated the minimum
wage and settled it with an expanded collective pay agreement. The tradition is
that the government later implements the minimum wage highlighted in the
agreement between the parties also with a regulation of its own.
- 30.08.2018 Auto parts dealer Inter Cars Lithuania lifts FY revenue 17% to 67 mln
- 30.08.2018 In July, the volume of industrial production was greater than a year ago in Estonia
- 30.08.2018 In July, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased in Estonia
- 30.08.2018 Remigration pilot project has brought 42 families back to Latvia
- 30.08.2018 Estonia's Harju Elekter to expand production capacity in Lithuania for 2.4 mln euros
- 30.08.2018 Wizz Air открывает маршрут Рига – Киев
- 30.08.2018 Today IKEA opens in Riga
- 30.08.2018 Fintech startup Mintos reaches 1 bln euros milestone in total loans funded
- 30.08.2018 Eesti Energia и ТТУ изучат возможности повторного использования известняка
- 30.08.2018 В инфраструктуру учреждений образования Латвии будет вложено 282 млн. евро из фондов ЕС