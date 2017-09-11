EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 30.08.2018, 13:10
Today IKEA opens in Riga
“IKEA vision, which we are bringing to Latvia’s residents, is the promise
to create better everyday life for the many people. Offering almost 3000 home
items from furniture to decorations for less than 10 Eur shows our commitment
to meet Latvia’s needs for functional, beautiful, qualitative and yet
affordable furnishing. On top of that we seek for the best customer experience,
that is why part of our furniture will have up to 25 years guarantee period,
i.e. METOD kitchens. In addition to that we have a 90 days return policy on all
products enabling our customers to bring back the products if they change their
mind”, - said Inga Filipova, IKEA Latvia Store Manager.
According to her, the main news IKEA brings to the market are low prices,
wide range, furniture the same day, including such big furnishing systems like
full kitchen, solutions to the small space living and different experience for
consumers, who will find inspiration and solutions under one roof.
“Before entering the Latvian market, we accomplished more than 30 studies to understand the needs and dreams if inhabitants of this country and to come up with the solutions, which will help to live better life at home. Based on the findings, we are offering such localized solutions like small kitchens, home organization systems, kids rooms dedicated for two kids, interior for small space living”, - said Filipova.
Stopini Region Council's Chairwoman Vita Paulane said that she was
grateful to IKEA for opening its store in her region. "These investments
will draw new investments as well as create new jobs," she said.
Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs said in turn that the project was implemented in cooperation between the government and two municipalities, adding that he was hoping for as successful cooperation in the future.
IKEA Riga store will be the biggest in Baltic states - its’ size is 34,500
m2.
IKEA store will also have a 450 seats restaurant, IKEA Bistro café, known
for its hot dogs and ice cream for 0,30 Eur and Swedish food market, where
visitors can buy typical Swedish food like meatballs, salmon, cinnamon buns.
- 30.08.2018 Remigration pilot project has brought 42 families back to Latvia
- 30.08.2018 Estonia's Harju Elekter to expand production capacity in Lithuania for 2.4 mln euros
- 30.08.2018 Wizz Air to launch new flights from Riga to Kyiv in 2019
- 30.08.2018 Сегодня в Риге открывается IKEA
- 30.08.2018 Wizz Air открывает маршрут Рига – Киев
- 30.08.2018 Fintech startup Mintos reaches 1 bln euros milestone in total loans funded
- 30.08.2018 Eesti Energia и ТТУ изучат возможности повторного использования известняка
- 30.08.2018 В инфраструктуру учреждений образования Латвии будет вложено 282 млн. евро из фондов ЕС
- 30.08.2018 В Латвию прибывает делегация комитета Европарламента по расследованию финансовых преступлений
- 30.08.2018 Профсоюзы и работодатели готовы повысить «минималку» в Эстонии до 540 евро