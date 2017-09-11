Today IKEA opens in Riga

Today, on 30th of August, IKEA, the Swedish home furnishing retailer, has opened its first store in Latvia. The biggest IKEA store in Latvia will offer more than 8000 home furnishing products, out of which almost 3000 will cost less than 10 Eur, under one roof.

“IKEA vision, which we are bringing to Latvia’s residents, is the promise to create better everyday life for the many people. Offering almost 3000 home items from furniture to decorations for less than 10 Eur shows our commitment to meet Latvia’s needs for functional, beautiful, qualitative and yet affordable furnishing. On top of that we seek for the best customer experience, that is why part of our furniture will have up to 25 years guarantee period, i.e. METOD kitchens. In addition to that we have a 90 days return policy on all products enabling our customers to bring back the products if they change their mind”, - said Inga Filipova, IKEA Latvia Store Manager.





According to her, the main news IKEA brings to the market are low prices, wide range, furniture the same day, including such big furnishing systems like full kitchen, solutions to the small space living and different experience for consumers, who will find inspiration and solutions under one roof.





“Before entering the Latvian market, we accomplished more than 30 studies to understand the needs and dreams if inhabitants of this country and to come up with the solutions, which will help to live better life at home. Based on the findings, we are offering such localized solutions like small kitchens, home organization systems, kids rooms dedicated for two kids, interior for small space living”, - said Filipova.





Stopini Region Council's Chairwoman Vita Paulane said that she was grateful to IKEA for opening its store in her region. "These investments will draw new investments as well as create new jobs," she said.





Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs said in turn that the project was implemented in cooperation between the government and two municipalities, adding that he was hoping for as successful cooperation in the future.





IKEA Riga store will be the biggest in Baltic states - its’ size is 34,500 m2.





IKEA store will also have a 450 seats restaurant, IKEA Bistro café, known for its hot dogs and ice cream for 0,30 Eur and Swedish food market, where visitors can buy typical Swedish food like meatballs, salmon, cinnamon buns.



