Turnover of All Media Latvia up 8.8% in 2017
All Media Latvia media group last year generated 18.467 mln euros in sales, up 8.8% from a year ago, while the profit shrank 2.2 times to 1.392 mln euros, informs LETA.
The group’s management said in its report that last year turnover rose
thanks to increase of revenue from TV advertising and digital activities. The
company continued growth in the digital environment, strengthening contents of Tvplay.lv portal and developing news and
entertainment portal Skaties.lv.
As reported, in March 2017, Swedish-registered Modern Times Group sold its broadcasting businesses in Estonia,
Latvia and Lithuania to Providence Equity
Partners, a premier global asset management firm that belong to UAB Bite Lietuva.
All Media Latvia was
established in 1992. In 2016, All Media Latvia generated 16.969 mln euros in
sales and earned 2.093 mln euros in profit.
