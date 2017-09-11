Turnover of All Media Latvia up 8.8% in 2017

All Media Latvia media group last year generated 18.467 mln euros in sales, up 8.8% from a year ago, while the profit shrank 2.2 times to 1.392 mln euros, informs LETA.

The group’s management said in its report that last year turnover rose thanks to increase of revenue from TV advertising and digital activities. The company continued growth in the digital environment, strengthening contents of Tvplay.lv portal and developing news and entertainment portal Skaties.lv.





As reported, in March 2017, Swedish-registered Modern Times Group sold its broadcasting businesses in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to Providence Equity Partners, a premier global asset management firm that belong to UAB Bite Lietuva.





All Media Latvia was established in 1992. In 2016, All Media Latvia generated 16.969 mln euros in sales and earned 2.093 mln euros in profit.