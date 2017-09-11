Stradins Hospital ready to send project for 2nd stage of A wing construction to European Commission for approval

Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital (Stradins Hospital) is ready to send the project for the second stage of construction of the hospital’s A wing to the European Commission for approval, the hospital’s representative Janita Veinberga told LETA.

She said that last week the hospital received a positive assessment of the project from foreign experts, giving the green light to the project’s submission to the European Commission.

Stradings Hospital’s project manager Madara Grinsteine said that the hospital had drawn up the project’s application and sent it to Latvia’s national institutions for assessment.





Before submitting it to the European Commission, the construction project’s quality was also assessed by independent JASPERS (Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions) experts. “According to the findings we have received from these experts the project for the second stage of construction of the hospital’s A wing meets all the quality standards, and we are ready to submit it to the European Commission for approval,” the hospital’s representative said.

If the European Commission finds the project good enough it might be approved already in December 2018.





The total cost of the second stage of construction of Stradins Clinical University Hospital's A wing is projected at EUR 91,068,678, the hospital's representative Lasma Sile told LETA previously. Of this amount, EUR 64,334,618 is to be provided by the European Regional Development Fund, national financing is EUR 26,734,060, and the hospital's own financing EUR 4,449,849.





The second, final stage of reconstruction of Pauls Stradins Hospital's A wing is to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.