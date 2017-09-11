Coca-Cola HBC Latvia sees its profit shrink 38% in 2017

Coca-Cola HBC Latvia, the distributor of Coca-Cola products, last year posted EUR 1.19 mln in profit, down 38% from a year ago, according to Firmas.lv business database reported LETA.

In 2017 Coca-Cola HBC Latvia earned EUR 1.92 mln in profit.





The company’s turnover increased 4% to EUR 36.06 mln last year.





The company explained the drop in profits with increasing costs.





This year the company will aim to continue the company’s strategy, using the market development opportunities and plans to increase sales.





Established in 1992, Coca-Cola HBC Latvia deals with distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated non-alcoholic beverages. It belongs to Estonia’s Coca-Cola HBC Eesti and is part of the Greek-registered group Coca-Cola Hellenic.