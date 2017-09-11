Lithuanian farmers receive final EU payouts for last year's downpours

Lithuanian farmers have received the final EU payouts in compensation for the last year's downpours. The final amount of over 2 mln euros was paid out on Friday, August 17, 2018, informs LETA/BNS.

The National Payments Agency says the biggest share of 6.8 mln euros was paid on August 10, with over 3,500 farmers receiving support.





Early this year, the European Commission also allocated 9.12 mln euros for compensation to Lithuanian farmers for damaged winter crops or inability to sow winter crops.





The Lithuanian government plans to pay additional 9 mln euros from the state budget to farmers affected by downpours.





Last year, downpours caused damage to farmers in around 20 Lithuanian municipalities.