Lithuanian gambling firms see 1H revenue tick down 2% to EUR 46 mln
Lithuanian gambling firms posted 46.026 mln euros in revenue in the first half of 2018, down 1.9% from 46.916 mln euros a year ago.
Gaming operators' combined revenues from the sale of gambling chips,
tickets and cards rose 8.5% to 486.169 mln euros, and they paid out a total of
440.1 mln euros in winnings, up 9.7%.
Currently 12 gaming firms operate in Lithuania.
