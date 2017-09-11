Lithuania, Markets and Companies

Lithuanian gambling firms see 1H revenue tick down 2% to EUR 46 mln

BC, Vilniaus, 17.08.2018.
Lithuanian gambling firms posted 46.026 mln euros in revenue in the first half of 2018, down 1.9% from 46.916 mln euros a year ago.

Gaming operators' combined revenues from the sale of gambling chips, tickets and cards rose 8.5% to 486.169 mln euros, and they paid out a total of 440.1 mln euros in winnings, up 9.7%.


Currently 12 gaming firms operate in Lithuania.

 




