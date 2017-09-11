Latvia, Markets and Companies, Water
Latvia's Venden spring water supplier aims to raise turnover by 20% in 2018
Skutans added that this year has so far been very good for beverages
producers, largely thanks to favorable weather conditions.
“This has been a lucky summer across all categories of beverages, be it
nonalcoholic beverages or beer, because the producers have been working at full
capacity,” said Skutans.
The company’s CEO predicted that this year, Venden would probably increase sales volumes and turnover by 20%
against 2017 regardless of its performance results in October, November and
December. This has been achieved not only thanks to the weather conditions
fostering beverage sales but also the company’s marketing efforts.
In 2017, Venden increased
turnover by 5.4% year-on-year to EUR 11.565 mln, while its profit dropped 5.3%
to EUR 618,654.
