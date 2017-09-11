Latvia's Venden spring water supplier aims to raise turnover by 20% in 2018

Latvia’s Venden spring water supplier this year aims to raise its turnover by 20% against 2017, informs LETA referring to the company’s CEO Aldis.

Skutans added that this year has so far been very good for beverages producers, largely thanks to favorable weather conditions.





“This has been a lucky summer across all categories of beverages, be it nonalcoholic beverages or beer, because the producers have been working at full capacity,” said Skutans.





The company’s CEO predicted that this year, Venden would probably increase sales volumes and turnover by 20% against 2017 regardless of its performance results in October, November and December. This has been achieved not only thanks to the weather conditions fostering beverage sales but also the company’s marketing efforts.





In 2017, Venden increased turnover by 5.4% year-on-year to EUR 11.565 mln, while its profit dropped 5.3% to EUR 618,654.