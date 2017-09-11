Ecology, Estonia, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Estonia wants to create common packaging deposit system with Latvia – Eco Baltia
“Estonia’s interest in creating a common packaging deposit system with
Latvia is understandable because part of the bottles that are bought in Latvia
end up in Estonia’s reverse vending machines, which causes losses to the
Estonian deposit system’s administrators as the machines disburse money that
has not been paid as a deposit. This, of course, means losses, considering the
popularity of Latvian stores with Estonian shoppers, especially in border
areas, and this apparently is worrying our northern neighbors,” said
Simanovics.
The ECO Baltia CEO added that
municipalities in Latvia have invested sizable sums to provide waste sorting
containers to their residents.
Aldis
Skutans, CEO of Latvia’s Venden spring
water supplier, commented Estonian Environment Minister Siim Kiisler’s
proposal to create a common deposit system with Latvia by saying that before
deciding on the idea Latvia should analyze its financial feasibility. The
system was introduced in Estonia a long time ago and it is a beaten path to
them. Our conversations with Estonian colleagues and partners suggest that they
find the system to be fairly good. We therefore cannot say that this would not
make sense. The question is - how to arrange it all and who will be the winner
in the end,” Skutans said.
As reported, Kiisler has proposed setting up a common packaging deposit
system in Estonia and Latvia, which would enable returning beverage packaging
bought in Latvia for a reimbursement in Estonia and vice versa. The Estonian
minister intends to propose the idea to the Latvian-Estonian intergovernmental
committee.
In the EU the system of deposit-subjected beverage packaging is being
used in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Lithuania
and Croatia. Also, Iceland and Norway are using a deposit system. The same
system is planned to be introduced in Latvia, Malta, the UK and France.
