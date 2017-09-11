Lithuania's Akmenes Cementas expects smaller losses this year

Lithuania's sole cement producer Akmenes Cementas hopes to sell more cement this year and cut losses, reports LETA/BNS.

The company suffered a net loss of 5.462 mln euros last year, down 21.7% from 6.977 mln euros a year earlier, according to its 2017 financial report to the Lithuanian Center of Registers informed LETA/BNS.





Turnover grew 11% to 56.660 mln euros, and the company sold 1.042 mln tons of cement, which is 4% more than in 2016.





Akmenes Cementas sold 58% of its produce on the local market, and exported 35% to the EU and 7% to Belarus.





The company hopes to increase cement sales and to half its losses.