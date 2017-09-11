Culture, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Attendance of Latvian-made films surges in H1 - National Film Center
She said that as a result of this, four Latvian-made films
made it to the top ten most-attended films in Latvia’s movie theaters and that
three of these films have stayed in there since April. Also, two of the four
Latvian films - The King’s Ring directed by Aigars Grauba and The Criminal
Excellence Fund by Oskars Rupenheits - are topping the list of the most-viewed
films, beating romantic flicks like Fifty Shades Freed and any other film shown
at Latvia’s movie theatres this year.
Madara Dislere’s feature film Paradise ’89 has placed fifth
and Inara Kolmane’s Bille is in the ninth place. Both of these films have been
shot within the National Film Center’s program Latvian Films for Latvia’s
Centenary.
While over the past five years the market share of locally
produced films did not exceed 7.84 %, this year it has expanded to 24 %, Matisa
said.
