Attendance of Latvian-made films surges in H1 - National Film Center

In the first half of 2018, the number of moviegoers attending shows of Latvian-made films grew by 100,000 against the full 2017 to 290,000 people, Kristine Matisa, a spokeswoman for the National Film Center, told LETA.

She said that as a result of this, four Latvian-made films made it to the top ten most-attended films in Latvia’s movie theaters and that three of these films have stayed in there since April. Also, two of the four Latvian films - The King’s Ring directed by Aigars Grauba and The Criminal Excellence Fund by Oskars Rupenheits - are topping the list of the most-viewed films, beating romantic flicks like Fifty Shades Freed and any other film shown at Latvia’s movie theatres this year.





Madara Dislere’s feature film Paradise ’89 has placed fifth and Inara Kolmane’s Bille is in the ninth place. Both of these films have been shot within the National Film Center’s program Latvian Films for Latvia’s Centenary.





While over the past five years the market share of locally produced films did not exceed 7.84 %, this year it has expanded to 24 %, Matisa said.