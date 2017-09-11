Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Oil
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 08.08.2018, 13:42
Klaipedos Nafta's revenue down 13% in July
BC, Vilniaus, 08.08.2018.Print version
Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta, an oil product handling company also operating the country's LNG terminal, posted 7.9 mln euros in revenue in July, down 13.2% from 9.1 mln euros in July, 2017.
Revenue from oil terminal activity alone stood at 2.6 mln euros, compared
to 3.5 mln euros a year ago. And revenue from the LNG terminals decreased to
5.3 mln euros, from 5.6 milloon euros, the company announced via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.
In the first seven months of this year, Klaipedos Nafta earned 60.5 mln euros in revenue, down 1.3% from
61.3 mln euros last year.
The State of Lithuania owns 72.32% of Klaipedos
Nafta, and Achemos Grupe owns
10.29%.
Other articles:
- 08.08.2018 Livonia Partners покупает 33% акций Freor LT
- 08.08.2018 Livonia Partners buys 1/3 in Lithuanian manufacturer of refrigerating equipment
- 08.08.2018 EBRD to convert loan into Lithuania's Siauliu Bankas' shares
- 08.08.2018 Rising grain prices will push food prices up - Lithuanian producers
- 08.08.2018 Novaturas' 1H profits up 24% to EUR 4.4 mln
- 08.08.2018 Выручка Klaipedos nafta сократилась на 13%
- 08.08.2018 Прибыль Novaturas выросла на 24% до 4,4 млн. евро
- 08.08.2018 На территории бывшей Шкиротавской тюрьмы будет создан инновационный центр
- 07.08.2018 Wizz Air to launch Kaunas – Turku flights
- 07.08.2018 Tele2 to spend over EUR 600,000 on compensations to clients for mobile roaming disruptions