Klaipedos Nafta's revenue down 13% in July

Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta, an oil product handling company also operating the country's LNG terminal, posted 7.9 mln euros in revenue in July, down 13.2% from 9.1 mln euros in July, 2017.

Revenue from oil terminal activity alone stood at 2.6 mln euros, compared to 3.5 mln euros a year ago. And revenue from the LNG terminals decreased to 5.3 mln euros, from 5.6 milloon euros, the company announced via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.





In the first seven months of this year, Klaipedos Nafta earned 60.5 mln euros in revenue, down 1.3% from 61.3 mln euros last year.





The State of Lithuania owns 72.32% of Klaipedos Nafta, and Achemos Grupe owns 10.29%.