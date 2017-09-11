Latvia, Markets and Companies, Security, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 06.08.2018, 09:09
Latvia cleared to purchase Black Hawk helicopters from U.S.
The sale has an estimated price tag of USD 200 mln, which
covers the four rotorcraft, 10 engines and associated equipment.
As with all announcements by the U.S. Defense Security
Cooperation Agency, the sale must pass through the Senate, at which point
negotiations can begin; total quantities and dollar totals often change from
the original DSCA announcement and final sale.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and
national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a
NATO ally,” according to a DSCA statement. “These UH-60 helicopters will allow
for interoperability with U.S. and NATO forces in rapid response to a variety
of missions, and quick positioning of troops with minimal helicopter assets.”
"The sale of these UH-60 helicopters to Latvia will
significantly increase its capability to provide troop lift, border security,
anti-terrorist, medical evacuation, search and rescue, re-supply/external lift,
and combat support in all weather,” the statement noted.
